Civil Air Patrol Cadet Chief Master Sergeant Joshua Martin, Cadet Senior Airman Zane Allison, and 2 senior members, Major Andrew Miller and Chief Master Sergeant Cory Felts were among the 161 cadets and adults from 35 Wings who completed Civil Air Patrol’s Hawk Mountain Ranger School (HMRS) in Kempton, Pennsylvania on July 17.

C/CMSgt Martin, a rising BGHS 11th grader, graduated from the Basic Ranger Course and completed all tasks and tests necessary to earn Ranger 2, Ground Team 2, and Mission Radio Operator status. Martin said, “This week was amazing. I can’t wait to come back next year.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.