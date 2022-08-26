A judge has ruled that the University of Kentucky “improperly used the Kentucky Department of Revenue and state tax statutes to collect unpaid bills from patients,” reports Monica Kast of the Lexington Herald-Leader: “Douglas Richards, attorney for the plaintiffs, said the final amount that will have to be repaid is not yet known, but he estimated it could be upwards of $90 million.”

The Revenue Department stopped collecting debts for UK HealthCare this year because the legislature passed a law that keeps it from collecting “any consumer debt owed for health care goods and services.”

