The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is seeking input from Kentuckians on its policy-based 2022-2045 Long-Range Statewide Transportation Plan (LRSTP) to support a multi-modal network well into the future. The public can review and comment on the draft plan via a survey at GetThereTogetherKY.org between Oct. 3 and Nov. 2.
Input gathered will be used to help finalize the plan, which outlines the goals, policies, needs, and improvement priorities to set the direction of Kentucky’s transportation system for the next 25 years. The plan will be finalized in December 2022.
“We strive to provide a viable, reliable, and resilient transportation system for Kentuckians and those who travel throughout our state,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “Thanks to a strategic and thoughtful process, weve developed a comprehensive policy plan and are excited to share a draft of that plan with the public. We really appreciate the input weve received throughout this process and invite the public to weigh in now on the draft of this important document.”
Secretary Gray noted that the transportation plan is multi-modal and considers all modes of travel (cars, buses, trains, planes, bikes, boats, walking, etc.)
The interactive survey at GetThereTogetherKY.org asks the public’s opinions on the LRSTP draft, which outlines transportation needs, issues, and priorities. The survey can be accessed from any location, any time of day, and is open now through Nov. 2.
A Spanish language version is also available on the survey platform with the click of a button. Anyone without Internet access and/or who needs additional assistance with participating in the survey can contact Jacob Huber at 502-782-5061.
Upon its completion in December 2022, the content of the LRSTP update will set the stage for all KYTC transportation policy decisions and investment strategies to be made between now and 2045. In addition to long-term goals, it will also include an Implementation Plan of short-term actions that need to be completed to support the fulfillment of the vision goals, and objectives defined within the LRSTP.
The last LRSTP was completed in 2014. The Plan is updated roughly every seven years to keep it current and ensure it can meet the needs of the rapidly changing transportation environment. KYTC selected Michael Baker International to manage the approximately 12-month process to complete the LRSTP.
