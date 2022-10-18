RUSNWS-10-18-22 Public Survey

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is seeking input from Kentuckians on its policy-based 2022-2045 Long-Range Statewide Transportation Plan (LRSTP) to support a multi-modal network well into the future. The public can review and comment on the draft plan via a survey at GetThereTogetherKY.org between Oct. 3 and Nov. 2.

Input gathered will be used to help finalize the plan, which outlines the goals, policies, needs, and improvement priorities to set the direction of Kentucky’s transportation system for the next 25 years. The plan will be finalized in December 2022.

