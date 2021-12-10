On Dec. 02, the Auburn Police Department was contacted in reference to an arson complaint that had occurred at Auburn City Park. Unknown subjects entered the restroom and intentionally set fire to the trash can and/or its contents causing damage to both the wall and ceiling of the restroom. We are now asking for assistance from the community to help in identifying those parties involved. If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact dispatch at 270-726-4911 or Chief BJ Ferguson at 270-542-4149.

