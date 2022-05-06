Lloyd Chapman, a native of Russellville, Ky., residing in Pennsylvania, will be presenting a program at the Russellville Chapter DAR Wednesday, May 11, at 3 p.m. at the Caldwell House. The program will be centered around Lloyd’s uncle, Owen Chapman, and his experience in Normandy, France during D-Day.
At the end of his junior year at Russellville high school, Owen was drafted into military service for WWII during the summer of 1943. He went to Evansville, Ind. for his induction interview. He wanted to follow his brother, Homer, into the Marines, but at that point, the need was in the Navy because of the then-secret plans for D-Day which would obviously invoke a massive Naval effort.
On D-Day, Owen’s landing craft was on the front line of Omaha Beach of Normandy, France.
This presentation is open to the public. Please come and invite loved ones to hear about our very own patriot of WWII. Hostesses, who will serve refreshments, are Shelby Traugott, Brenda Baugh, and Sharon Travis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.