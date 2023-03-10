Auburn’s 8th grade students are beginning the exciting transition from their long-time status of being amazing Auburn Tigers to the long-awaited title of being a Logan County Cougar! 8th grade students have gotten the opportunity to tour the high school and the CTC as a part of Cougar Exploration Day, in order to get a better picture of what classes may interest them moving forward. They have been exposed to new activities and clubs that are available to join and are currently narrowing down their choices of what they want to get involved in next year as freshmen. Mrs. Hallman also came to Auburn to help the future Cougars get registered for their classes next year.
A group of middle school students got the opportunity to participate in Idea Festival on WKU’s campus this month. Students were encouraged to follow their dreams and passions by pushing themselves in the direction that they want to go in life. Students were able to explore different hands-on activities in areas that they had expressed interest in — art, science, music, technology, and more.
