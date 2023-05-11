RUSNWS-05-11-23 ROTARY BACKPACKS

The Russellville Rotary Club was pleased to present its annual grant project to the Logan County Foster/Adoptive Parent Association at the Child Abuse Awareness Event on April 18th. Each year the Russellville Rotary Club has the opportunity to apply for grant funding from Rotary District 6710 to put toward projects in this community. The Club’s goal is to identify a need that it is able to meet using the resources raised within the local club and the district fund matching and develop an annual project based on that need. A requirement of the grant funding is there must be hands-on Rotarian involvement in effectuating the project and bringing the resources directly to our local community.

For the 2022-23 year, the Rotary Club partnered with the Logan County Foster/Adoptive Parent Association in what has been called the Rotary Backpack Project. The project aim was to provide the Association with backpacks to have on hand and available to give to children who are placed into foster care with little to no notice, and may not immediately have the daily essentials they need.

