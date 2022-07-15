The City of Russellville was awarded $52,385 for resurfacing and repair of hazards on a quarter-mile of Earl Davis Drive. Russellville Mayor Mark Stratton said its the home of three local industries employing 125 to 150 workers on average.
“These industries receive 75 to 90 semi-truck loads daily during normal operations. Over time Earl Davis Drive has developed numerous severe base failures due to traffic volume and heavy loads. The probability of a total failure of the roadway is of great concern,” said Stratton.
The project was submitted to the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) for discretionary fund consideration. Staff in the local Department of Highways districts evaluated the projects on factors including safety, traffic volume and economic impact. The local government approved for funding is responsible for administering the work and will be reimbursed by KYTC.
