Free tax preparation is available at Good Samaritan

Logan County Good Samaritan wishes to remind citizens if they need help filing their taxes, Good Sam is here to help.
Good Samaritan offers the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program beginning Jan. 21, 2022.
“Good Samaritan, through VITA, offers several options for getting your taxes filed,” said Denise McDonald, Executive Director for Logan County Good Samaritan. “IRS certified preparers can prepare and file your return while you wait or through a drop-off service.”
The limit for these free services is $56,000.
“Also offered is the free self-file service where the computer, printer, and internet access is provided and IRS certified preparers can answer most questions the taxpayer may have while filing their own taxes,” MacDonald added.
Those making below $66,000 may file their own return by visiting Taxslayer with or without assistance.
The assisted self-filing option offers taxpayers the ability to prepare their return at home or in the Good Samaritan office.
Should a taxpayer decide to file at home and later discover that they need assistance or just want someone certified to double-check the return, they can save the return and then call the office for an appointment to complete the return with assistance.
“We are excited to be providing the drop-off service again this year,” said McDonald. “This allows us to increase the number of people we can assist while relieving stress on both the preparers and taxpayers. Whether volunteers file the tax return or the taxpayers file themselves, all taxpayers receive a copy of their return and an envelope to keep it and their records in.”
All services are provided by appointment only so please call or text 270-731-7192 to schedule an appointment (please leave a message and someone will return your call).
You can pick up your tax packets, which contain all of the forms you need to fill out your tax preparation services, in a document holder on the front porch of the office. Logan County Good Samaritan is located at 602 E 4th Street, Russellville. Its hours of operation are Monday-Thursday 2:30-5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The forms may also be printed/downloaded from our website http://www.logancountygoodsam.com/tax-forms. are
There are three ways to return your documents• In-person by appointment during tax hours
• Through the drop slot by the front door (be prepared to answer your phone if you drop your information through the slot)
• Through the secured online customer portal (please email for instructions vita.lcgs@gmail.com)
Emailing documents to vita.lchs@gmail.com
Once your documents are received• Returns are processed in the order they are received with all required paperwork. This includes a copy of your photo ID and social security cards. If you dropped it off last year, a copy should be in last year’s envelope.
• Each return must have an interview. If not done at the time of drop-off, this will be done via telephone and video conference.
• During the process of completing your return, there may be an instance where a tax professional may call you, email you, or text you, please answer your phone. NOTE, if you use the customer portal, we can do a live chat.
• Please indicate the best time to contact you (and your spouse, if married) during the hours listed above on the “additional intake sheet.”
• Be sure to read the consent form #14446 that is included in the tax packet. It must be signed in order for Vita sites to prepare a return. It includes important information on how the site will prepare your return.
You may be called or texted from any of these numbers: 270-731-7192, 270-847-9531, or 270-725-9002
Exceptions may be made on a case-to-case basis for the video conferencing after exhausting all virtual alternatives.
