Logan Aluminum recently hosted Logan County’s elected officials at the company’s site north of Russellville.
Mike Buckentin, president, along with Van Mitchell (manager — EHS & Sustainability), Teresa Hayes (Human Resources Manager), Amy Ferrell (Procurement Manager), Jason Goodman (Manufacturing Manager), and Dickie Shifflett presented an overview of the company’s history, mission, and future goals to the officials before taking them on a tour of three of the plant’s departments. After the tour, the group was treated to lunch while a good discussion was held concerning, among other topics, the decline in aluminum recycling and how the community and the company can work together to change that.
Buckentin said, “Logan County has been blessed with diligent local elected officials and we are thankful for the work and services provided by our county government. It’s our duty, as stewards in the positions we hold as local elected officials and Team Members at Logan Aluminum, to foster honest and productive communication, looking for partnerships and synergies along the way. Our strength can simply be found in the ability to collaborate.
“Logan County and Logan Aluminum are uniquely joined from our roots and throughout our incredibly successful histories. We can only continue to grow and flourish together. Logan County and Logan Aluminum have the opportunity to set the example for the rest of the Commonwealth and even beyond. We can achieve new heights of accomplishment for the community and for Logan Aluminum by sharing in successes, understanding needs, and working together to address issues. Logan Aluminum is proud of our home county and our heritage in this community, and we look forward to what the future holds”.
County Coroner Ben Kemplin said his decision to attend the meeting was “an opportunity to gain information about one of the largest employers in our County and how we can all work together for the betterment of our community.”
Kemplin said, for him, the biggest takeaway from the day was, “The leadership model used at Logan and the family atmosphere where everyone works for the good of the whole.”
County Property Valuation Administrator Timothy Rainwaters said, “As the newly elected PVA, it gave me an insight on the daily operations of Logan Aluminum.
“As an assessor, I’m able to look at it as a contributing factor for Logan County as a whole. Having eyes on it, allows me to be able to determine quality, condition, depreciation, etc. to arrive at a fair and just value for property tax revenue.” He continued, “Large companies have greater investment costs associated with a property of that magnitude. Land acquisitions, building cost, cost overages, equipment, start-up revenues, materials etc. It’s up to me to wade through all of those factors and get down to the nuts and bolts. In my case, that’s the value of the land improvements and basic structures.”
Tyler Davenport, Magistrate District 1 said, “I felt the discussions and tour of Logan Aluminum was very beneficial for all who attended. I was not surprised to learn the issues of retaining employment as this is an issue nationwide. Although, it reassured my thoughts that we have to continue working towards making Logan County attractive to people working in Logan County. Places such as Logan Aluminum are great places to work, but competitive jobs are in counties all around us.
“As county government we need to make sure not only the people that live here want to stay, but also new families want to live here when applying for great jobs offered. Festivals, events, family activities, parks, and walking trails, all need more involvement and contributions from local governments. The county spends $3.8 million on running a jail, and housing people breaking the law. It’s past time for the local government to focus more attention on offering things for law-abiding citizens. Just maybe, this would also deter people from mischief, and jail cells will have vacancies. Thank you so much to Logan Aluminum for the invite. It was a great day.”
Magistrate District 3, Chris Wilcutt said, “After working a few summer college stints at Logan in the early ’90s, I was very interested in seeing how the facility and campus has changed and evolved from recent expansions. Additionally, it was a great opportunity to meet the current management and staff.” He added, “It was very enlightening to learn what the original design capacity of the facility was versus what it is today and how that is such a big part of the global demand.
“I came away with a great appreciation for what Logan Aluminum means to Logan County. Likewise, I hope their biggest takeaway from our visit was a renewed commitment for an improved economic and community partnership.”
Magistrate District 5 Anne Crawford said, “I decided to participate because I had never been there and I was interested in their impact on our County.”
Crawford said she was very impressed with the meeting. “The staff — from the top echelon to the workers on the floor — were both very welcoming and provided a lot of interesting and relevant information. Of particular interest was the importance of quality recycling to the future of the company. The County [along with the whole State] needs to improve their recycling capabilities—with a much better outcome,” said one of the four newest members of the court.
Thomas Bouldin, Magistrate District 6 said, “Economic development in Logan County has always been a passion and a priority of mine; it’s been my platform since my very first term as magistrate. That’s why I participated in the County Official’s Day; it was important to me to see Logan Aluminum’s manufacturing process and hear the struggles they face to know exactly how the Fiscal Court can help them. Bringing new business and industry here is key, but retaining and supporting those businesses is also critical for our county to continue to grow and thrive economically.
“I was amazed at the vastness of Logan Aluminum, of course, but I was most impressed with how many people are impacted by this company--not just those who work there, but the number of suppliers, subcontractors, and vendors connected to Logan Aluminum is mind-blowing. I couldn’t help but think of how many families in Logan County and surrounding areas are made better by the presence of this company.”
Judge-Executive Phil Baker said, “It is extremely important that we as county officials reach out to our industries, work with them to find out what the county can do to help them be even more successful. I have been slowly making my way across the county reaching out to industry and businesses to let them know we want to support them in any way we can.
“Logan Aluminum has been a great community partner since construction began in 1981. I was happy to see the persistent growth and the continuous efforts to improve facilities and workforce.” He continued, “It was extremely impressive to see the facility and the amount of material moved in and out of Logan Aluminum daily. One of the key points brought to our attention is how important/essential recycling is to our community and how we should all work together to become an example.”
Magistrate of District 4, Jason Harper said, “Logan Aluminum holds a dear spot in my heart for 2 reasons. First, my dad, Teddy Harper, as well as multiple aunts, uncles, and cousins have retired from there or are still employed there. The second reason is it sits in the district I represent. I was really excited about meeting Logan Aluminum’s leadership team and strengthening our county government relationship with the top industry in Logan County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.