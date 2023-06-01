RUSNWS-06-01-23 OFFICIALS VISIT

Logan County Fiscal Court members recently visited Logan Aluminum.

 BY DENISE SHOULDERS

Logan Aluminum recently hosted Logan County’s elected officials at the company’s site north of Russellville.

Mike Buckentin, president, along with Van Mitchell (manager — EHS & Sustainability), Teresa Hayes (Human Resources Manager), Amy Ferrell (Procurement Manager), Jason Goodman (Manufacturing Manager), and Dickie Shifflett presented an overview of the company’s history, mission, and future goals to the officials before taking them on a tour of three of the plant’s departments. After the tour, the group was treated to lunch while a good discussion was held concerning, among other topics, the decline in aluminum recycling and how the community and the company can work together to change that.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.