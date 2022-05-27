Russellville intersections to receive work

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is informing travelers that Scotty’s Contracting has confirmed they will begin work on Tuesday, May 31 at the intersection of KY-3240, and Main Street which will be closed for approximately 10 days and scheduled to be reopened on June 10th.
Intersection improvements will consist of upgrading pavement structure, removing the rutting in the roadway, profile adjustments that will improve ride quality, and reconstruction of sidewalk ramps at KY-3240 and West Main Street.
After the closure has been removed, additional intersection work will also be completed at the KY-3240 and KY-2146 intersection, upgrading the pavement structure and removing the rutting in the roadway. This work will be completed under lane closures and no road closures will be required.
Message boards will be set out to notify the public this week, and a signed detour will be in place for the closure as well.
