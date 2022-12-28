Michael Blythe, 43, of Russellville, was indicted by a Logan County Grand Jury on Thursday, Dec. 15, on two counts of Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree, Victim Under 12 Years of Age, and three counts of Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree.
Blythe indicted for touching a minor
- By Chris Cooper
ccooper@news
democratleader.com
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Easton Scruggs - NDL 2022 Person of the Year
- Arrest made in Franklin hotel death
- Suspected overdose LCHS
- Logan County Jail Report
- Death Investigation
- Baker takes the helm January 2nd
- Locally filmed movie now streaming
- Russellville man indicted on sexual crimes against a minor
- Wheeler enters Alford plea, charges probated
- Walnut Grove Church gives community gift of Christmas
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.