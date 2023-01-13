On Jan. 14, Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana kicks off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season as Girl Scouts and their troops rally their communities to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. Every box of cookies sold provides invaluable experiences for Girl Scouts such as service projects, troop travel and summer camp for girls across Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

If you know a Girl Scout, ask for her direct website link for Digital Cookie, the online platform for local delivery. Beginning February 27, customers can order their favorite cookies for shipment, directly to their front door, including the new Raspberry Rally™ cookie via the Girl Scout Cookie Finder (www.girlscoutcookies.org). In addition to online ordering, consumers can use the Cookie Finder to locate a booth near them and purchase cookies in person from girls. Cookie booths will begin on March 24.

