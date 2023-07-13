RUSNWS-07-13-23 SKY SOCCER CLUB
PHOTO SUBMITTED

If you have little ones in your family wanting to play soccer, a new club is coming to Logan County and fall registration is now open.

SKY Soccer Club announced registration is now open for soccer in Logan County for Fall 2023. It is going to be an exciting season as SKY expands recreational programming to the area as part of a partnership agreement with Mighty Kicks Southern Kentucky.

