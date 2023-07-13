If you have little ones in your family wanting to play soccer, a new club is coming to Logan County and fall registration is now open.
SKY Soccer Club announced registration is now open for soccer in Logan County for Fall 2023. It is going to be an exciting season as SKY expands recreational programming to the area as part of a partnership agreement with Mighty Kicks Southern Kentucky.
As part of the new agreement, SKY Soccer Club is extending its recreational programs to Logan County, with its home base in Auburn, Ky. at Auburn City Park, where Mighty Kicks Southern Kentucky has offered recreational programming for the last few seasons. This expansion means consistency of the SKY Soccer Club program structure and delivery throughout the region. Recreational teams will be offered additional exciting opportunities to mix game schedules in with SKY programs in Bowling Green/Warren County, Franklin/Simpson County, and Morgantown/Butler County to experience different levels of competition and meet up with players throughout the area for fun play dates.
“The City of Auburn is excited about the new agreement for the soccer program in Auburn and Logan County that will only enhance soccer in our communities. We appreciate the strategic partnerships with SKY Soccer Club and look forward to continuing working together. Thanks to all of the people who have made this possible,” said Mike Hughes, Auburn’s Mayor.
“We are thrilled for our Mighty Kicks Auburn Soccer Program to be partnering with SKY Soccer Club, as we grow and continue to bring quality soccer programming to our local communities. With the support of SKY Soccer, we will strive to reach more kids in Logan County and provide enjoyable recreational soccer opportunities for ages 2 to 12, and potentially older groups in the near future. This merger should not have much effect on how we have been operating our soccer programs the past few seasons, except for now we gain the resources and experience SKY Soccer Club has to offer. We are grateful for the support we have received from the City of Auburn, Auburn Kentucky Tourism group, our local sponsors, and our parents, and plan to continue to work with everyone for the growth of the sport,” said Lucio Gaspar, Director SKY Soccer Club Logan County.
“We love what Mighty Kicks Southern Kentucky and the City of Auburn has done to grow opportunities for soccer players in Logan County in such a short time. We’re excited to work with the local leaders and members of the community to provide the best soccer opportunities and experience for any children of all abilities that wish to learn and develop their skills,” said Tim Zuccarell, Executive Director, SKY Soccer Club.
SKY Soccer Club offers high-quality recreational and competitive soccer programming for youth players of all ages and abilities in Southern Kentucky. SKY Soccer Club was established in 1979 and is now the largest soccer club in the Commonwealth of Kentucky with approximately 3000 participants annually. To learn more about our Player Development and Programs Pathway, visit www.skysoccer.org/programs.
