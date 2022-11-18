The 2022 Census of Agriculture will soon be in mailboxes of agriculture producers across the state and Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles is encouraging farmers to take the time to fill it out and be counted.

“For Kentucky farmers, as well as farmers across the country, this is a chance to be heard and noticed,” Commissioner Quarles said. “Through the ag census, producers can show the true value and importance of agriculture and influence decisions that will shape the future of their industries. This is your opportunity to have your voice heard for your future.”

