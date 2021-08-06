An F-450 flatbed truck was stolen from H&R Agri-Power on Nashville Street in Russellville during the early morning hours of Aug. 4th. The vehicle was later recovered at an abandoned residence near Dunlop Lane in Clarksville, Tenn.
The Russellville Police Department is seeking information on the theft. If you have information, please call 270-726-7669.
