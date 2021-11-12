Auburn City Officials Receive Training Awards

The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) recently recognized Auburn Councilmember Rhonda Sullivan, City Clerk/Treasurer Becka Cox, and Assistant City Clerk Sarah Moore with a KLC Level III award for Master of City Governance. Additionally, KLC presented Councilmember Sullivan a Level II award for Excellence in City Governance.
KLC administers the City Officials Training Center (COTC), a voluntary education program. City officials can complete education levels by attending KLC events and submitting outside educational credit from other municipal training.
“Through the COTC program, KLC provides a variety of training that better equips our city leaders throughout Kentucky to serve their communities,” said KLC Executive Director/CEO J.D. Chaney. “The training represented with this achievement ultimately benefits our citizens because our communities are served with better-informed leaders. This award is a testament to the dedication and service of Auburn city officials.”
“Our cities are lucky to have training opportunities through KLC,” responded Auburn Mayor and KLC Second Vice President Mike Hughes. “Well-informed councilmembers, city officials, and employees make for a more successful city for everyone who lives and works in the community.”
The Level II Excellence in City Governance award requires a city official to attend 60 hours of approved training with two hours of ethics training.
The Level III Master of City Governance award requires a city official to attend 90 hours of approved training with three hours of ethics training.
