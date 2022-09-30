RUSNWS-09-30-22 General Election Plan 1

Logan County Clerk Stacy Watkins

With a little over five weeks to go until the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Logan County Clerk Stacy Watkins released the 2022 General Election Plan for the citizens of Logan County.

On Election Day, Logan Countians will be able to vote at any of the following locations, regardless of which precinct they reside:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.