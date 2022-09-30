With a little over five weeks to go until the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Logan County Clerk Stacy Watkins released the 2022 General Election Plan for the citizens of Logan County.
On Election Day, Logan Countians will be able to vote at any of the following locations, regardless of which precinct they reside:
- Logan County Extension Office, 255 John Paul Ave., Russellville
- Lewisburg School Gym, 750 Stacker Street, Lewisburg
- Auburn School Gym, 221 College Street, Auburn
- Adairville School Gym, 226 School Ave., Adairville
- Logan County High School Gym, 2200 Bowling Green Road, Russellville
Early in-person (no excuse) absentee voting can be done three days prior to election day at the Logan County Extension Office on Thursday, Nov. 3rd (8 a.m.-4 p.m.), Friday, Nov. 4th (8 a.m.-4 p.m.), and Saturday, Nov. 5th (6 a.m.-2 p.m.)
In-person, (excused) absentee votes can be cast at the Clerk’s Office from Oct. 26th through Nov. 2nd, between 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Excused Absentee Ballots (by mail) can be found by visiting www.govoteky.com. Not all Kentuckians are eligible to vote by mail and must have a qualifying excuse. These include students temporarily living in another county, those temporarily living out of state, being out of your county during in-person polling hours, age, disability, or illness that prevents you from voting in person, those in jail awaiting adjudication of your case, military, and overseas voters, and participants in crime victim confidentiality programs.
Accommodations are also available for those with a disability that prevents them from marking paper ballots. The portal will remain open through 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 25th, the final day to request a ballot by mail. You can also contact your county clerk directly about requesting a ballot and necessary accommodations. The deadline for military and overseas voters is Nov. 1st. Once it’s filled out, you can mail your ballot back or deliver it to Logan County’s secure drop box located at the County Clerk’s Office, 229 West 3rd Street, Russellville. Ballots must be placed in the drop box by 6 p.m. (local time) on election day Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
For further questions regarding the 2022 Election, contact the Logan County Clerk’s Office at 270-726-6061.
{span}“As Susan B. Anthony stated ‘Someone struggled for your right to vote. Use it.’ We are working diligently to make sure Logan County has a successful general election we can be proud of in November,” said clerk Watkins. ”The five polling centers eliminate the need to only show up inside your precinct. Feel free to vote at whichever one is most convenient for you.”{/span}
