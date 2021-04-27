Missing teen being sought

The Logan County Sheriff’s Department is seeking any information on a missing teenager.
15-year-old Jonathan Sierra-Carrillo was last seen on 68/80 in the area of Champion Petfoods walking towards Bowling Green.
Sierra-Carrillo is a white male, 5’6”, 120 lbs., black shaggy hair, and has brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, light-colored jeans, red shoes, and was carrying a backpack.
If you have information on Jonathan’s whereabouts, please contact Logan County dispatch at 270-726-4911.
— Staff report
