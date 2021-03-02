02/24/2021-Adams, Antonio Chavez-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License
02/20/2021-Appling, Chadwick L.-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
02/21/2021-Basham, Brittney Dawn-Tbut Or Disp Shoplifting U/$500
02/24/2021-Bobbett, Timothy Shawn-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
02/22/2021-Carneal, Heather R.-Speeding 18 Mph Over Limit-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/influence Alc/drugs/etc. .08 — 1st Off-Resisting Arrest-Giving Officer False Identifying Information-Theft Of Identity Of Another W/o Consent-Prescription Cont Sub Not Proper Contain 1st Off-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified)-Possession Of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Off (Date Rape Drug)-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree — Drug Unspecified-Traf In Marijuana ( Less Than 8 Oz.) 1st Off-Poss Of Marijuana-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (> Or = 10 D.u. Date Rape Drug)-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
02/20/2021-Colella, Ashley Mae-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
02/23/2021-Davis, Cedric C.-Careless Driving-No Tail Lamps-License To Be In Possession-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 1st
02/24/2021-Dempsey, Pamela Yvonne-Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
02/23/2021-Glaeser, Aaron M.-License To Be In Possession-Failure To Notify Adrs Change To Dept Of Trans-Public Intoxication-Control Sub(Excludes Alcohol)-Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree-Resisting Arrest-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Heroin)-Poss Of Marijuana
02/23/2021-Gregory, Robert P.-Reckless Driving-Improper Equipment-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Failure To Wear Seat Belts-Failure To Appear-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/influ Alc/drugs/etc. .08 (Agg Circum) 1st Off
02/22/2021-Hefner, Clinton C.-Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree
02/24/2021-Henderson, Pamela D.-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
02/21/2021-Hendricks, Dwight M.-Driving On DUI Suspended License -1st Offense
02/22/2021-Hightower, Billy R.-Speeding 12 Mph Over Limit-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
02/24/2021-Hills, Tammy Louise-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)-Prescription Cont Sub Not In Prop Contain 2nd >Off-Prescription Cont Sub Not In Prop Contain 2nd >Off-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense — Drug Unspecified-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1St Off — (< 10D.u.drug unspecified Sch 1 & 2)
02/20/2021-Mcguire, James Patrick-Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree
02/21/2021-Primm, Clint M.-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Driving On Dui Suspended License -1st Offense-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) — 1st-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
02/19/2021-Reding, James R.-Tbut Or Disp Auto — $500 Or More But U/$10,000
2/22/2021-Yancey, Jordan B.-Reckless Driving- Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibited-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc/subs (189A.010(1E) — 1st
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.