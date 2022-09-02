Caleb Parks, 22, was arrested on Aug. 29, 2022, in Sumner County, Tenn., and charged with Manslaughter 2nd degree and Wanton Endangerment 1st degree for the death of Cody Elmore, 22, which occurred on Dec. 8, 2020.

Agents with the South-Central Kentucky Drug Task Force received a call on Dec. 8, 2020, of a possible drug overdose, unresponsive not breathing at 122 Stagger Ave APT 122 in Adairville, Ky. Upon arrival, EMS had declared Elmore to be deceased. The coroner’s report stated that the cause of death was a fentanyl overdose.

