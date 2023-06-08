The Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA) has announced its 2023 class list, marking the second year the program has been able to expand thanks to supplemental funding from the Kentucky Department of Education. This year’s class represents a milestone for the program as it has now accepted students from every single Kentucky county since its inception in 1987. More than half of the state’s 120 counties are represented in this year’s class alone.

Since 1987, more than 7,500 rising high school juniors and seniors have descended on a college campus setting to immerse themselves in an arts-intensive environment, with cross-discipline learning, special guest artist performances, and the opportunity to access critical life-changing college scholarships.

