The Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA) has announced its 2023 class list, marking the second year the program has been able to expand thanks to supplemental funding from the Kentucky Department of Education. This year’s class represents a milestone for the program as it has now accepted students from every single Kentucky county since its inception in 1987. More than half of the state’s 120 counties are represented in this year’s class alone.
Since 1987, more than 7,500 rising high school juniors and seniors have descended on a college campus setting to immerse themselves in an arts-intensive environment, with cross-discipline learning, special guest artist performances, and the opportunity to access critical life-changing college scholarships.
The 2023 class will include 512 students from 73 different counties and be held at The University of Kentucky over two consecutive sessions throughout the summer. Each of the two sessions will be three weeks, with Session One taking place from June 11 to July 1 and Session Two from July 9 to July 29.
During the program, student artists will be immersed in a rigorous schedule of daily seminars, creative projects, master classes and lectures. Instruction will be offered in nine disciplines: Architecture+Design, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Film+ Photography, Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre, Visual Art, and Vocal Music.
Participating from Logan County is Alexis Carnal, of Logan County High School, for Creative Writing.
“GSA is a life-changing experience and we are excited to have shared it with students from all 120 counties in Kentucky since the program first started,” said Nick Covault, executive director of GSA and GSA alumnus (Class of 2002, Vocal Music). “We celebrate the resilience, passion, and energy these young students from all over Kentucky have exhibited to get to this point. Acceptance into GSA is a high honor and accomplishment that we hope brings great pride to these students’ parents, teachers, and communities.”
GSA is a public/private partnership inaugurated in 1987 by The Kentucky Center, the Commonwealth of Kentucky and numerous private supporters. Today, the vital funding required to make GSA a reality is provided by the state through the leadership of the Governor’s Office and the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, as well as The Kentucky Center Endowment Fund, David F. Young and Cheryl Cahill, Toyota Motor Manufacturing and more than 300 corporations, parents, educators, alumni and friends of GSA.
Bringing world-class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of building lifelong relationships with the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth’s tourism and local economy, contributing more than $15.8 million in an average year with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.
Three locations in Louisville make up the family of venues under the Kentucky Performing Arts umbrella:
The Kentucky Center at 501 W. Main St.
The Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway
Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, 724 Brent St.
The University of Kentucky College of Fine Arts offers Kentucky’s broadest collection of visual and performing arts academic programs with four academic units. The college also is home to the Singletary Center for the Arts and the UK Art Museum. The College of Fine Arts declares that the arts are essential to the life of the individual and the community. We express our commitment to the arts through dedication to teaching, scholarly research, artistic experimentation, performance, outreach, and exhibition.
