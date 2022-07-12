The Logan County Humane Society issues a warning to all pet owners that the high temperatures seen lately in our community can kill your furry family member.
“As much as we humans can have a hard time during a heat wave like this, dogs can have it 10 times worse,” said Ray Wilson, director of the local shelter. “Dogs do not sweat to cool down as we do, therefore they rely on panting to cool themselves down. But panting does little to help in extreme heat or heavy humidity, and if not properly cared for, a dog can suffer a fatal heat stroke within minutes.”
Wilson says it is always necessary to provide food and water for your pets daily, but it is especially important in extreme heat, obviously. Bringing them inside is best, but there are also great practices to implement for outside pets as well.
“Having adequate shelter set up in a shaded area is key,” Wilson said. “A well-ventilated doghouse of appropriate material in a constantly shaded area can be the difference between life and death for an outside pet. For example, a plastic dog house located under the shade of a thick tree or a home can be up to 40 degrees cooler internally than a tin doghouse in the sun.”
Wilson said a good idea is to add ice to your pet’s water bowl during hot days. “If your refrigerator has an ice maker, fill it up each night and every morning dump all the ice in your pet’s water. It will keep the water cool for much longer throughout the hottest parts of the day. A pool filled with water that sits in the shade, or a sprinkler system are also fun and effective ways to keep your pets cool outside.”
Linda Williams of Best Freinds Animal Rescue (BEFAR) said if you need a doghouse, you can contact BEFAR members Charlie Robertson, Belinda Humphrey, or Rebecca Wright on Facebook and they can help. “We have few dog houses available,” said Williams. “We are always looking for more to be donated.”
Williams echoes Wilson in saying pet owners need to keep a check on the pet’s water. “It won’t take but a few minutes,” said Williams. “During these hotter months, water tends to grow algae faster which turns outside water green and slimy. The hot weather also makes outside water like drinking it from the hot stove.” Williams said animals dehydrate quickly in the heat, especially mothers with puppies who are trying to nurse their litters.
