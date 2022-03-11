Each year several permits come up for approval by the county’s fiscal court to allow businesses to operate within the community. They include recyclers, haulers, junkyards, and waste services. Solid Waste Coordinator Nathan Cockrill reviews each application and presents them to members of the court to pass or reject.
Apex Environmental, located at 55 Pleasant View Road, Auburn, has been a partner in Logan County for decades, providing space for waste disposal from garbage to construction materials. The business has been approved for a permit each year, however, in 2022 they may have to work a little harder to get the permit because fiscal court members are asking the company to clean up a little better to earn it.
Blowing trash has been escaping the fenced facility and spreading onto the neighboring property for some time. Magistrate Robert Earl Chyle, whose district is affected, has been leading the charge to get the debris picked up and kept up.
Cockrill, magistrates, and Judge-Executive Logan Chick have all communicated their desire for Apex to keep the area around them clean. Magistrate Thomas Bouldin said he is for business and certainly isn’t trying to close them down. He says he thinks the problem is in the process of collecting as well as the wide-open gate where customers come in.
Scott Waste Services, which holds a contract with the county and cities within for curbside garbage and recycling, also contracts with Apex to lease the transfer station where Logan Countians are allowed to dump free twice a month.
County Attorney Joe Ross suggested to the court it temporarily approve Apex’s permit for 90 days contingent upon putting into effect a plan of action to clean up the area and keep it clean. The court can then revisit the permit within that 90 days and review it. Magistrates agreed with the idea, voting to proceed in that direction. Magistrate Chyle voted no saying, “The reason I voted no was that when I go out there and see a box and then go back three or four days later and the same box is there, I get aggravated.”
Eddie Hanks, owner of Apex said, “Apex Environmental appreciates the communication. December 2021 and February 2022 tornados and high winds have created a challenge with some debris being contained within our site. We are continuing to increase the pickup and modifying some of our processes and will continue to be a good community partner as we manage increased waste with the weather events from the county and surrounding areas.”
Cockrill said he spoke to Apex’s manager who gave him three different ways he could work on the site to keep the trash out. The first is to set up large posts and a netting near the gate to catch litter blowing out from the trash piles. The second is to set up taller fencing around the gate area, and the third is to extend the gate outside toward the road to catch more of the trash.
“As I understood the fiscal court, Apex needs to do just one of those three things to stop the trash blowing on the road to have their permit approved for the rest of the year after the 90 days,” said Cockrill. “Apex has been responsive to me on this issue, and they, along with Scott Waste, have been good to work cleaning the trash on a fairly regular basis along the road and nearby area when it gets bad. However, we have had a lot of wind, and winds continue to blow trash out onto Pleasant View Drive and the nearby area. Folks in the area are understandably concerned and have called the fiscal court and me about it. We will continue to work with Apex to resolve the issue.”
