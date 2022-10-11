Hours before the first spectator arrived, craft fair vendors began setting up their wares in the chilly early morning. Slowly, the air filled with the aroma of donuts, funnel cakes, hamburgers with fresh French fries, and barbeque, acting as invisible beacons calling out to residents, “Come out and be a part of the tradition.”

The golf cart’s small-engine hums break the intermittent silence as in the distance come the sounds of parade participants locating their spot in line. Without notice or much fanfare, streets close, and the crowd quietly, slowly grows. An unmistakable sound of hoof-beats on the pavement and a symphony of scattered gunfire signal, It’s almost time! If you’re not here, you’re about to miss out on our community’s longest and largest tradition... the Logan County Tobacco & Heritage Festival.

