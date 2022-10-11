Hours before the first spectator arrived, craft fair vendors began setting up their wares in the chilly early morning. Slowly, the air filled with the aroma of donuts, funnel cakes, hamburgers with fresh French fries, and barbeque, acting as invisible beacons calling out to residents, “Come out and be a part of the tradition.”
The golf cart’s small-engine hums break the intermittent silence as in the distance come the sounds of parade participants locating their spot in line. Without notice or much fanfare, streets close, and the crowd quietly, slowly grows. An unmistakable sound of hoof-beats on the pavement and a symphony of scattered gunfire signal, It’s almost time! If you’re not here, you’re about to miss out on our community’s longest and largest tradition... the Logan County Tobacco & Heritage Festival.
Sirens shriek to life, calling everyone participating or attending to prepare your parade entry and choose your spectator’s perch. Before you know it, Main Street jumps to life as the police and fire departments lead parade officials, pageant winners, politicians, youth groups, and military veterans past this year’s estimated 25,000 spectators. The school’s fall sports teams and marching bands are dispersed throughout the entries, with small business and local industry floats. As always, the horses signal the end, and that’s when the rest of the fun begins.
Locally, this is the time of year generations come home to gather, classes long since graduated organize mile-stone reunions, and long-time friends catch up in hours-long conversations in the middle of town streets. Louise Holloman attended the festivities, saying, “Everywhere people were talking, laughing, and calling out to others, sharing hugs, eating the wonderful carnival-style foods, and enjoying the day. The parade was great with so much participation from all ages.” Louise’s experience was similar to others all over town.
“The work that went into this made it a huge success,” said Randy Parrish, who added, “Thank you to the chamber team, volunteers, city workers, first responders, and media personnel. It was all done right!”
Clay Bilyeu said, “Definitely a great day for the festival! Polly, the chamber staff, and the city employees pulled it off great! It’s a ton of work to put this together; they were top-notch. Thanks to everyone who took any kind of part in it, from floats, bands, teams, vehicles, horses, everything!”
Many activities were available for all ages to enjoy throughout the afternoon and evening. There was a kid’s zone, carriage rides, and face painting by Jayne Constant with help from Madison Embry. The karaoke contest and music featuring Cort Carpenter were enjoyed by many, as was the grand finale concert by the Jimmy Church Band.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.