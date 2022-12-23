Beginning Jan. 3, 2023, newly elected Judge-Executive Phil Baker takes the helm as leader of the County.
Baker said, “The phrase ‘Ready or Not’ comes to mind when asked if I’m ready to lead Logan County for the next four years as judge-executive.” He continued, “I feel as though I am ready to make the move and I am excited to start this new journey.”
Making the transition has been easy with the right people in place. “Judge Chick and his staff have gone above and beyond to make sure I am ready for this transition. They have made sure I have everything I need to start out successfully,” said Baker, who added, “I feel blessed to have the cooperation I have had. I could not imagine trying to make this transformation without Judge Chick’s and his staff’s support.”
Baker believes in not changing things for the sake of change. “My plan is to evaluate before making any drastic changes. I don’t think an effective leader can make changes without first understanding why things are the way they are,” he said.
The new judge-executive has his sights set on the county’s future. He said, “My hopes are to move Logan County forward. This includes ensuring the Broadband plan stays on course. Keeping and improving relationships with other government entities, and being as transparent as possible.” He added, “I believe it is extremely important to keep Logan County informed of the happenings of the Fiscal Court.”
Baker comes to the office of judge-executive from spending the past 13 plus years at the Logan County Board of Education, leaving as vice chair.
He is a graduate of Logan County High School and earned an associate’s degree from Bowling Green Technical College.
Baker worked for Logan Telephone for over 20 years. He also worked at Logan Aluminum and Cape Electrical Supply.
“In order to be a great judge-executive for Logan County, I believe it starts with earning the trust and respect of your constituents. Neither trust nor respect is just assumed, but it must be earned by listening, offering to understand, and ensuring each voice is heard,” said Baker during his election run just before the May primary. “My vision for Logan County is to offer the support to help make the changes needed to attract industry and help small businesses grow. Sometimes change is hard but is necessary to enhance our economic growth. I want our children to have the desire to work, live and raise their families here. I too, am a taxpayer, and have paid into this county for many years just like you. I understand the importance of being a good steward of the taxpayer’s money.”
