Magistrates met Tuesday, March 22 at 9 a.m. in the historic Logan County courthouse for the bi-monthly meeting of the fiscal court. The court manages the county’s financial affairs. There are six districts within the county and each has an elected representative on the court.
Presiding over the meetings is Judge-Executive Logan Chick. Tyler Davenport serves District One, Jack Crossley serves District Two, Barry Wright serves District Three, Jason Harper serves District Four, Robert Chyle serves District Five and Thomas Bouldin serves District Six.
Each meeting of the fiscal court begins with paying the county bills, road work requests in each district, elected official and department head reports. These meetings are open to the public and are held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.
Tuesday, Logan County Judge-Executive Logan Chick gave a positive COVID report. Chick reported from Friday to Friday of last week, there were only 14 cases of COVID in the county, which is currently in the green status, at this time. Chick stated, “It is a blessing.”
Denise Shoulders with the Logan County Genealogical Society addressed the fiscal court Tuesday about applying for a grant for the Logan County Archives to purchase shelving units to house the county records. Shoulders asked the court for its support for this project. If Shoulders is awarded the grant, she and the judge will seek out quotes for the job. Court members approved to partner with Shoulders on the project and allow judge Chick to sign the grant.
Adairville Mayor Donna Blake appeared at the podium Tuesday asking for her city’s annual contribution of $8,000 to its park system which was granted. Blake shared plans with the court on how the funds will be spent including a GaGa ball pit and a pickleball court.
Before Blake left, she told the court members she thought they would be passing up a big opportunity if they did not partner with Silicon Ranch, the company bringing the solar farm to Logan County, by issuing industrial revenue bonds, and that if the court chose not to do it, the city of Adairville would. Blake said her city would benefit from the annual funds generated through the deal and she had the auditor checking on the viability of her city offering the partnership if the court did not.
The court tabled deciding on the IRBs until it gets more information from bond counsel as well as allowing time for magistrates to speak with Silicon Ranch representatives.
There are 181 inmates in the county jail as of Tuesday morning. Ninety-nine are classified as county with 82 as state. These numbers, according to jailer Phil Gregory, are a lot better than they were a few months ago. Gregory reported more workers and more revenue for the county.
Court members agreed to bid out a box bridge on the old Lewisburg Jerico Road.
Solid Waste Coordinator Nathan Cockrill asked the court and was granted to allow judge Chick to sign a recycling grant applied for each year through the state of Kentucky for $3,500 to go towards advertising in the newspaper and radio.
Cockrill reminded the court of the one-day tire event to be held on April 22 at the county road barn from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Logan County residents can dispose of 15 tires per person (passenger tires and or two semi-truck tires) on this date for free.
Ray Wilson, Logan County Humane Society Director, gave a shelter report for the month of February.
The shelter went into February with 83 animals. It took in 108 for the month, had 19 adoptions, had 39 dogs and 24 cats go out on rescue, there were 8 reclaimed, and 3 euthanized. There are currently 97 at the shelter which is almost at capacity
Some humane society highlights from February include:
The humane society participated in National Adoption week by having an event at PetSmart in Hopkinsville. The society received $3,000 in monetary donations and 700 lbs in physical donations such as food and cat litter. During this event, 10 animals were adopted.
The Logan County Humane Society received a $5,000 disaster relief grant from Petco to help offset costs and care for animals the shelter took in after the tornado in December 2021.
The shelter is currently at a 96.77% live release rate which means out of every 100 animals that come through the door, 96 of them leave either through adoption, returning home, or go out on a rescue.
The court approved a bid from IHN Contracting LLC to seal the shelter floor not to exceed $9,450. The court also approved a bid for no more than $5,000 to repair the ceiling in the shelter.
Before leaving, Wilson talked about a recent bill that is in the KY House right now (SB 125) which has to do with the cost and care of animals in abuse and neglect cases.
“This will affect us,” said Wilson wanting the court to reach out to representatives and support the bill on behalf of the Humane Society.
The bill was introduced by Logan County’s State Senator Mike Wilson, and if passes, will create a new section in KRS-525 allowing for holding agencies such as humane societies to petition the court for restitution for costs of caring for animals in abuse or neglect cases putting the financial burden on the abuser or defendant of case.
Logan County Fiscal Court members approved the 2022-2023 contract with Com-Care Inc. for $204,264 to run the county’s Ambulance Service. This is the 14th year the county has approved a contract with Com-Care, Inc.
Court members approved the annual contribution of $7,500 to the Logan County Fair Board.
