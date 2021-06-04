Superior LED receives June Beautification Award

On Wednesday, June 2, 2021, the Logan County Beautification Committee presented the June 2021 award to Superior LED located at 520 West 9th Street in Russellville. The award was presented by committee president Keith Batchelor to co-owner Jason Harper.
Superior LED is owned and operated by Jason Harper and Jared Kenner. The two undertook a massive renovation to bring life back to the property. Along with the building remodel, the two added 1,000 square feet to the building and paved the entire property. Superior LED provides caution and emergency lighting to vehicles. Congratulations on your achievement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.