A motion filed by Commonwealth Attorney Neil Kerr to send the Jefferey G. Harper case to trial was approved by Circuit Judge Joe Hendricks Thursday, July 28, 2022. The date has been set for Feb. 20, 2023. Harper was indicted in August 2022 with five counts of first-degree sexual abuse against a minor.
Alan Simpson, Harper’s attorney, requested the case be referred to the felony mediation program at the beginning of 2022. Felony mediation provides an out-of-court procedure to process felony cases through the judicial system. Mediation allows for a facilitated conversation between the prosecutor and the defendant regarding the defendant’s case. Retired judge Tyler Gills served as mediator. According to Kerr, who agreed to the mitigation request, said if the case can not be resolved in mediation, then he will request a trial.
