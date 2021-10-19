Russellville Independent Schools will be dismissing early this Friday ONLY! (Oct. 22nd).
“As of today, we have more transportation obligations to our district and schools on Friday than we can cover with drivers. Dismissing school is the only option left after exhausting all other possibilities,” said Conrad Reding, Districtwide Programs Coordinator. “We know that this will cause some strain on our families to make arrangements so as to ease those, we are making the decision early and getting it out to the public ASAP! This will be for THIS FRIDAY ONLY! The dismissal times for students are as follows...
- Russellville Preschool Academy: 1:30 p.m.
- Russellville High School: 1:30 p.m.
- Russellville Middle School: 1:30 p.m.
- Stevenson Elementary School: 2:05 p.m.
While students will be dismissing early, all staff will work their regular required hours Friday just as they would any other Friday. School administrators have been asked to provide meaningful and intentional plans for their staff for Friday after students are dismissed.
— Staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.