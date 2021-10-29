Logan Memorial Hospital Tapped to Join New Health System, ScionHealth

Logan Memorial Hospital announced on Oct. 26th that it is among 18 LifePoint Health hospital campuses and associated sites of care selected to become part of a new national health system called ScionHealth.
Logan Memorial Hospital is currently part of LifePoint Health, which announced earlier this year plans to acquire leading post-acute provider Kindred Healthcare. As part of that acquisition, the companies announced today that they intend to create ScionHealth, a new company that will be comprised of 61 long-term acute care hospitals from Kindred and 18 of LifePoint’s hospital campuses and associated sites of care — including Logan Memorial Hospital.
As part of ScionHealth, Logan Memorial Hospital will continue to have access to capital to invest in its facility and community, as well as resources and support to accelerate its ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare delivery and expand the services available in Logan County and the surrounding communities.
“The opportunity to join ScionHealth is exciting,” said Cherie Sibley, President, Central Division, LifePoint Health. “As part of this new company, we will have access to more targeted resources and collaboration that will help us to serve our patients and communities in new ways and create new opportunities for our employees. We believe this transition will be a positive one for our employees, physicians and community.”
Logan Memorial Hospital’s leadership will remain the same, and all employees will transition to ScionHealth once the transition is completed. Rob Jay, currently executive vice president of integrated operations at LifePoint, will serve as ScionHealth’s chief executive officer. The company will be headquartered in Louisville.
While very little change in day-to-day operations is anticipated, Logan Memorial Hospital is committed to ensuring that its transition to the new company is seamless for patients, providers, and employees. Patients will continue to receive great care from the providers they know and trust, and there will be no changes in any services — or in how patients or providers access care.
“I am excited at the prospect of welcoming Logan Memorial Hospital to ScionHealth,” said Jay. “I look forward to working with its employees and physicians to explore new ways that we can improve the health of people across Logan County and the surrounding communities.”
Pending regulatory approval and satisfaction of customary closing conditions, LifePoint and Kindred expect the launch of ScionHealth to be completed by the end of the year.
For more information, visit http://www.lifepointhealth.net/news/2021/10/26/lifepoint-health-and -kindred-healthcare-to -launch-new-compa ny-scionhealth
About Logan Memorial Hospital
A part of LifePoint Health, Logan Memorial Hospital is located in Russellville, Kentucky, and has a service area of 45,000. The facility is comprised of 75 inpatient beds, including 6 ICU/CCU and 10 Swing beds. Services include a Surgery Center with three ORs, plus two separate endoscopy suites, a 24-hour physician-staffed Chest Pain Accredited Emergency Department, and Imaging technology including PACS, digital mammography, spiral 16-slice CT, 3D ultrasound, MRI, echo, and nuclear medicine. Logan Memorial Hospital also offers Cardiac/Pulmonary Rehab, Laboratory Services, a two-bed Sleep Disorder Center, Infusion Center, and Outpatient Rehabilitation. For more information about Logan Memorial Hospital, visit LoganMemorial.com or call 270-726-4011.
