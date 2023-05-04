RUSNWS-05-04-23 FARM BUREAU

Kentucky State Representative, Jason Petrie from Elkton, Ky.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

The Logan County Farm Bureau held a Public Service Appreciation Dinner for all Logan County Public Service Personnel on March 18, 2023, at the Logan County Extension Office. All elected officials, law enforcement, firemen, utility personnel, and emergency personnel were invited to attend.

“We have had several storms that have caused a great deal of damage and utility outages to our county and state in the last two years. The purpose of this meeting was to thank our public service personnel for the great restoration job they have done in short order under difficult conditions to get us back to normal,” said John Alcott, Logan County Farm Bureau Federation Information Chairman.

