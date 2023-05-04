The Logan County Farm Bureau held a Public Service Appreciation Dinner for all Logan County Public Service Personnel on March 18, 2023, at the Logan County Extension Office. All elected officials, law enforcement, firemen, utility personnel, and emergency personnel were invited to attend.
“We have had several storms that have caused a great deal of damage and utility outages to our county and state in the last two years. The purpose of this meeting was to thank our public service personnel for the great restoration job they have done in short order under difficult conditions to get us back to normal,” said John Alcott, Logan County Farm Bureau Federation Information Chairman.
Logan County Farm Bureau President, Grant Hildabrand presided over the meeting and expressed appreciation to all public service personnel.
KYFB Second Vice President Sharon Furches from Murray, Ky. gave statistics on the millions of dollars of damage the tornados, wind, water, and freezing weather have caused in Kentucky as well as other states.
Corey Elder, Field Representative for U.S. Congressman James Comer, brought greetings and thanks from Representative Comer and a legislative report from Washington D.C.
Kentucky State Representative Jason Petrie from Elkton, Ky. expressed his appreciation to all and gave a report on several pieces of legislation they are working on in Frankfort, Ky.
The meal was catered by Billy Goat Hill, Elkton, Ky.
