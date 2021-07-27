A man and a woman were arrested Friday, July 23 at the Marathon gas station on Sportsman Club Road, Russellville after the car they were driving was found to be stolen.
At approximately 1:30 p.m., a deputy with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department observed a 2015 Nissan Sentra on Hopkinsville Road near the bypass. A check through LINK/NCIC advised the vehicle was stolen out of Henry County, Tenn.
The deputy conducted a traffic stop at the Marathon convenience store along with another deputy who arrived on the scene.
Taylor W. Hanks, 27, of Russellville was operating the vehicle on a DUI suspended license.
The vehicle had a broken rear driver’s side window along with an altered steering wheel column. Also observed was a cut off catalytic converter in the back seat.
A passenger, Presley M. Yates, 25, was located inside the convenience store by deputies.
Both Hanks and Yates advised they did not know the vehicle was stolen, and that it was gifted to them from a mutual friend. Both subjects also advised that Hanks did cut off the catalytic converter from an old car that was theirs.
Both Hanks and Yates were lodged in the Logan County Detention Center on charges of receiving stolen property — $10,000 or more, TBUT or Disp auto — $500 or more, and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance. Hanks is also being charged with driving — DUI suspended license (3rd offense).
