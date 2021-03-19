At the Logan County Board Meeting on Tuesday, March 16th, Interim Director of Pupil Personnel Robbie Davis accepted the position permanently. Davis began her role as Interim Director in October 2020. In this permanent position, Davis will hold a variety of duties, including the supervision of attendance, enrollment, school records, mental health services, positive behavior interventions, and services for specialized groups of students.
Davis began her career in education in 2003 as an English teacher at Logan County High School. During her 10 years at LCHS, she also served as a reading interventionist and guidance counselor. Davis was hired as the assistant principal at Chandler’s School in 2013. She has served as the principal since 2015.
“After 18 years in our school district, I am excited to serve our students in a new role,” said Davis. “I am grateful to the Chandler’s staff, students, and community for supporting me this year as I took on a new challenge. While I am looking forward to working with all of our district schools, I have wonderful memories of the seven and a half years spent at Chandler’s.”
Davis lives on her family farm with her husband Corey and her two children Eli and Ashby, who are both students at Chandler’s School.
— Submitted for the NDL
