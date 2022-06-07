The Kentucky State Police is requesting assistance in solving the murder of James Perkins. The body of Perkins was found in his residence in Horse Cave, Ky. on Nov. 8, 2002.
Perkins was last seen leaving a party of some friends. He traveled to his residence after the party. Friends of the victim discovered his body the next day at this residence.
Investigators from Post 3 Bowling Green are asking anyone with information regarding the murder of Perkins to contact Detective Gary Travis at 270-782-2010.
— Staff report
