More than 325 Kentucky Farm Bureau Members attended the Kentucky Farm Bureau Congressional Tour in Washington, D.C., Feb. 25 — Mar. 1.
Logan Countians, Gary and Teresa Hendricks accompanied Joanna and Jenna Coles at this event.
Updated: March 24, 2023 @ 7:25 pm
Jenna Coles was awarded this trip for being the KYFB state female winner of the Outstanding Youth contest. The KYFB state male Outstanding Youth winner, Matthew Estes from Barren County, was also in attendance.
Tuesday morning the Kentucky delegation met with Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul along with all Kentucky U.S. Congressmen at a breakfast meeting and at other times to discuss legislative issues.
All Farm Bureau members had time set aside for them to see historical points of interest of their choosing and take tours to see many of the sites such as the U.S. Capitol, Lincoln Memorial, Library of Congress, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Washington Monument, Jefferson Memorial, Ford’s Theatre, White House, Smithsonian Institution Museum, Smithsonian Air and Space Museum, U.S. Supreme Court, Monticello, Arlington Cemetery, and many other sites.
