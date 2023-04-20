Military life is challenging for a family. Aside from the deployments, there is constant moving around, long spans of time apart, and long absences from extended family. One Logan Countian made the best of her situation ... she found herself living her dream life back in her hometown.
A 2006 graduate of Logan County High School, Whitney White always loved the farm life, but not the farming. “I was a farm kid. I knew I didn’t want to do farming because it wasn’t pretty. I didn’t care about feeding people, I wanted to make people happy.” Her focus was ornamental versus crop.
Whitney said she co-oped in the LCHS greenhouse her senior year, but began working in the greenhouses at 14-years of age under Mr. Estes. After graduation, she headed off to Murray for three semesters, then finished her degree at Western Kentucky University. “I finished with a Horticulture degree in Landscape Design and Greenhouse Management in May 2010,” she explained. She didn’t know it at the time, but her future was on the horizon.
In 2012, Whitney met her future husband, BJ Strock, on a dating website. A native of Malvern, Ohio, BJ was stationed at Ft. Campbell. During his 11 years serving, BJ was deployed with Special Operations to Afghanistan, Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, and Hawaii. BJ holds a business degree from Walsh University in Canton, Ohio.
After moving to North Carolina nine days after they married, Whitney says she worked for one of the largest landscaping companies in the country on Fort Bragg. “I worked for them until I had our first daughter, then decided to stay home with the baby,” she said. This wouldn’t be the end of her budding career.
“I did some freelance designing for friends and family. I’d help them design and pick plants,” she shared. Having worked for Daniel’s Landscapes in Bowling Green during college, Whitney had contacts in the industry who allowed her to continue purchasing plants. In Whitney’s words, “It all happened organically.”
With each of BJ’s six-month deployments, Whitney came home to Kentucky. “When I came back, people knew I was here. They would tell their friends and family and my phone started ringing,” she said. Before moving back to Kentucky full-time, the busy mom said she lived by a simple motto.
“On my mirror in North Carolina, I had the quote ‘Bloom where you’re planted’ because this is where I am, this is my life right now, and I have to do this, but I don’t have to like it. That was my motto the whole time we were there,” Whitney explained. Finally back in Kentucky, things changed, and so did her motto.
“When we got here, I finally felt like I could put down those roots. I knew I was staying here and I could unpack all our boxes. After we bought the house, before the business was ever a thing (on social media,) I was hash tagging stuff going on with #puttindownroots. I could finally thrive, because a plant can’t thrive without roots and I finally feel like I can thrive,” Whitney shared. The business soon followed and its name felt obvious.
Whitney added, “When the calls started coming in, it felt like that’s what the name was supposed to be — Puttin Down Roots. It finally felt like I was home and I could just be. The way I imagine it is, I could just put my fingers in the soil and just grow.” Whitney credits her love of flowers and all things ornamental with those who fostered that in her at an early age.
“I worked a lot with Mr. Estes at the high school. Pat Williams at Murray really did a lot to get me into the greenhouses there. John Daniel with Daniel’s Landscapes, really got me started. He really helped me with what I needed with licenses and the greenhouses. He helped me with figuring out how to be competitive without losing my butt like he did when he first got started,” Whitney shared.
She continued, “Of course, my parents, Timmy and Sonya White. When I was little they made me go out with them, but I kinda miss it now that I can’t throw my kids out in a tobacco patch. The work ethic it gives you is unmatched to anything else I’ve ever done.”
At Puttin Down Roots you can find the usual plants and flowers, but you can also find some more unique items, too. You can often find farm-fresh free-range eggs in the greenhouse refrigerator, seasonal produce during the summer, and some of the best lemonade from the Made in the Shade Lemonade Stand in the greenhouse’s corner spot, operated by the younger Strock family members.
If you’re looking for plants and flowers, you can visit Puttin Down Roots at 1488 Thompson School Road or call Whitney at 270-725-7085.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.