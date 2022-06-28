American Legion Post 29 Celebrates, Remembers

Saturday, June 25th, was a day to honor and remember our nation’s most heroic service men and women for American Legion Post 29.
The American Legion is a patriotic veterans organization chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1919. The organization’s focus on providing service to veterans, service members, and communities has never changed from its beginning with a small group of war-weary World War I veterans to more than 2 million members. Of the more than 13,000 posts worldwide, one is located in Russellville.
Post 29 recently relocated its hall from the corner of Hopkinsville Road and the 68-80 Bypass to Farmers Drive, a little further west on Hopkinsville Road. “When that property sold, part of the agreement was relocating the Veteran’s Memorial,” said Barry White, Post Commander and a 20-year-veteran of the United States Navy. “I want to bring them home to rest. It’s an expensive project, and that’s what we are working towards today,” he continued.
Wayne Hart, the leader of the Legion Riders with Post 233 out of Oak Grove, Ky., said, “The important part of today is to bring awareness of the need to fund the veteran’s memorial relocation.” The Riders of Post 233 partner with Post 29 because there isn’t a rider group here.
Once funding is completed, it will take about two weeks for the relocation project. The memorial includes a large sign, five flag poles, a transport vehicle, a gun, and six tablet memorials listing each of Logan County’s war heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice since World War I. Barry said, “The most expensive part is hiring the crane.”
The ride included approximately 60 motorcycles, jeeps, and other vehicles. Starting from Post 29, riders headed toward Bowling Green and turned onto 31-W towards Franklin, Ky., where they rested at the VFW. From Franklin’s VFW, the ride returned to Post 29. Afterward, Barry said, “We’d like to thank the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, the Russellville City Police, Warren County Sheriff’s Department, and Simpson County Sheriff’s Department for excellent service today. They kept us safe out there.”
Cayce Mill Supply, Clay’s Autobody and Towing, the VFW, and Powerhouse Gaming sponsored the ride. Clay Bilyeu also provided music for riders during registration. Riders participated in a 50/50 drawing, a poker run, and a silent auction, with winners of the 50/50 drawing and the poker run donating their prizes back to Post 29.
Upon returning to the post, Rolling Thunder raised the POW/MIA flag and gave some history on its creation and use. Michael Roberson, a member of Owensboro’s Rolling Thunder Chapter 1, said, “Rolling Thunder is a national non-profit supporting the issue of educating the public of our prisoners of war (POW) and those missing in action (MIA) within our military.” He continued, “Another thing I want to mention is ‘the 22.’ Twenty-two of our service men and women — military and first responders from the fire departments, police departments, and search and rescue — commit suicide daily. That’s 22 too many, and these men and women need more support and resources.”
After the meal, Rolling Thunder introduced guest speakers Rick and Debbie Smith during the closing presentation. The couple spoke of their son, U.S. Army SGT James Moss, who is among the 22 a day that commits suicide.
The event ended with the unveiling and dedication of Post 29’s new hall as the CPL Josh Moore Memorial Hall. “CPL Moore was the first Logan Countian to sacrifice his life in the war against terror and since Vietnam,” said Barry. “This is an honor for our family,” said Carolyn Moore, Josh’s mom, while fighting back her tears.
American Legion Post 29 needs our help raising funds to move the Veteran’s Memorial from its present location to the new post property. If you’d like to donate, you may send it to American Legion, PO Box 605, Russellville, KY 42276.
No. 0078 (left to right) — David, son of Bill Summerer of Cross Plains, TN; Kim, wife of Larry Parks of Cedar Hill, TN; Rose, daughter of David Faler of Gallatin, TN; and Willow, daughter of Jason Boutwell of Portland, TN
No. 0161 — Members of Rolling Thunder perform a POW / MIA flag-raising ceremony
No. 0089 — current Veteran’s Memorial at the former American Legion Post location
No. 0182 — Carolyn Moore, mother of Josh Moore posed in front of the new memorial
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.