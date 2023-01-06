Auburn resident and long-time county educator, Margaret Munday, continues to be honored by her community. Monday morning, family, friends, and former students gathered at the corner of Main and Lincoln Street in Auburn, Ky. to unveil a marker in Munday’s honor.

Raymond Hart, a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Auburn, said, “We know it’s important for people who have contributed their entire life to their community for their community to recognize them. This sign has been thought about for several years. The Browning family wanted to put effort and resources toward making this happen now.”

