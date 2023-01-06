Auburn resident and long-time county educator, Margaret Munday, continues to be honored by her community. Monday morning, family, friends, and former students gathered at the corner of Main and Lincoln Street in Auburn, Ky. to unveil a marker in Munday’s honor.
Raymond Hart, a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Auburn, said, “We know it’s important for people who have contributed their entire life to their community for their community to recognize them. This sign has been thought about for several years. The Browning family wanted to put effort and resources toward making this happen now.”
The sign, made possible by funding from Macedonia Baptist Church and the Browning family, proudly stands near the United States Post Office in Auburn. Carroll Browning jokingly said, “My mother worried about Miss Munday more than she did me, which gave me more freedom.” He added, “My mother, Claradelle Rogers, was dear friends with Margaret’s mother, Agnes Bland.”
Carroll continued, “My brother and I wanted to do this because Margaret has been honored everywhere, from Washington, D.C., to Western Kentucky University, but Auburn has never honored her. There isn’t a street, park, or anything like that with the Munday name on it.” He added, “We also wanted to do something for mother. So we decided to honor mother by helping them financially to put their sign up.”
In opening statements, Michael Frank Elliott said, “We contacted the state to see about getting a historical marker for Sister Margaret, and they said she had to be deceased a minimum of 15 years. When we told her that, she wasn’t having any part of it.”
Elliott admitted obtaining the sign was more of a challenge than he anticipated it to be. “The wording was essential and was changed several times. We also had help from H&H Sheet Metal in designing the post, which is much nicer than we could have done.”
Speaking on behalf of the family, Sue Carol Browning said, “Many Auburn residents do not know or understand prejudice, and we have you to thank for that, Miss Munday. You treated and continue to treat everyone the same. We respect you, and we thank you.”
Former student Auburn Mayor Mike Hughes said, “Miss Munday treated everyone the same. I had no musical talent, and she knew that; it was undeniable. But she never treated me differently from those who did have musical talent. She encouraged us all the same; that was an important lesson early in life, and I’ve never forgotten it.”
Hughes continued, “I knew Miss Munday had to overcome a lot of adversity early in life. I have always admired her dedication, tenacity, and ability to overcome those obstacles and still keep a smile on her face. So, that’s another good lesson in life.”
“As mayor, you have people in your community who do good things daily. For Miss Munday, it goes further than that. Miss Munday didn’t intend to be, but she became a trailblazer by necessity and sheer determination. Then she embraced that role to the point that she blazed trails that I’d be scared to death to try and do something like that. Miss Munday did it with grace and dignity to the point you heard her say, ‘They didn’t call out the National Guard. They didn’t do anything. I just went to school.’ That’s just the way she is and the way she’s always been. She went about her business and did it smiling,” added Hughes.
Claude Tisdale, Auburn City Councilman, said, “Miss Munday is the oldest in our church family. She is dedicated to our choir and Sunday school. She is dedicated as a human being and a model for everyone in this life.” He added, “She has been a perfect example. She is a major standout to us; we recognize her everywhere.”
“She has many, many, many children over the years from five different counties. It takes my breath away to have somebody in your family that touched that many lives and made a difference for the world, for the African-American community, even in little Auburn,” said Donna Munday-Lockhart, Munday’s niece. She continued, “I’m glad she is alive to see this day as many other days to come. This is wonderful, and we’re so happy. I can’t explain it.”
Margaret E. Munday of Auburn, Kentucky was the first African American undergraduate to enroll at Western Kentucky State College (Western Kentucky University). Munday arrived on the Hill in 1956 and graduated in 1960 earning a Bachelor’s degree in music.
After graduation, she taught music and chorus in the Logan County School for more than 30 years. Miss Munday organized the youth choir in the Union District Baptist Association which comprised 5 counties and 32 churches. She served faithfully in her church, Macedonia Baptist of Auburn, Ky., beginning at the early age of 10 years old.
Munday’s legacy includes a number of awards and recognitions. In 1999, the WKU Society of African American Alumni honored her in their Spring Celebration. In 2012, she was inducted into the WKU Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame. In 2021, Northwest Hall on WKU’s campus was renamed Munday Hall in her honor.
