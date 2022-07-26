Todd County 911 was notified over the weekend that a house trailer had slipped off of a jack and a man was trapped beneath it. Numerous agencies including Todd County EMS, Logan County EMS, Todd County Rescue, Guthrie Fire Department, and Todd County Emergency Management were dispatched to the scene on Hermon Road just before 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23. Before responders reached the scene, another call was received reporting a male having chest pains at the same location.
When first responders arrived at the scene, family and bystanders had successfully lifted the trailer and the subject was no longer trapped. The male was awake and talking but had obvious serious injuries. Air Evac was requested and responded to the scene.
