The Logan County Grand Jury convened on March 3, 2023, and returned in open court indictments against the following individuals:
Benjamin Aaron Adams — Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree; Sodomy, 3rd Degree; Unlawful Transaction With a Minor, 1st Degree, Illegal Sex Act, Under 18 Years of Age; Rape, 3rd Degree.
Daisy L. Beachy — Burglary, 2nd Degree; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, All Others, $500 or More but Under $1,000.
Dewayne R. Beachy — Burglary, 2nd Degree; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, All Others, $500 or More but Under $1,000.
Richard Wayne Belcher — Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, All Others, $1,000 or More but U/$10,000.
Angela Browder — Complicity, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Offense, Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives; Complicity, Trafficking in Controlled Substance Within 1,000 Feet of School; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, ≥ 2 grams, Methamphetamine; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Trafficking in Controlled Substance Within 1,000 Feet of School.
Rodney Clayton — Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; No Tail Lamps.
Amber Dhein — Failure to Notify Address Change to Dept. of Transportation; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Drug Unspecified; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Dakota Quintez Duncan — Burglary, 3rd Degree; Criminal Trespassing, 3rd Degree; Fleeing or Evading Police, On Foot, 2nd Degree.
Timmy Dewayne Faught — License Plate Not Legible; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Controlled Substance Prescription Not in Original Container, 1st Offense; Possession of Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree, Drug Unspecified.
Saige D. Grainger — Possession of Handgun by a Convicted Felon; Receiving Stolen Property, Firearm; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Cocaine; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree (2 counts).
Suzannie M. Hadden — Operating on a Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Failure to Notify Address Change to Dept. of Transportation; Failure to Wear Seatbelt.
Stanley Ray Hargrove — Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, Shoplifting, $1,000 or More but U/$10,000; Criminal Mischief, 3rd Degree.
Justice D. Higgins — Complicity, Burglary, 2nd Degree; Complicity, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, All Others, $500 or More but Under $1,000.
Ventrail Hines — Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 2nd Offense, Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives; Trafficking in Controlled Substance Within 1,000 Feet of School; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Drug Unspecified; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Tommy Lay — Sodomy, 1st Degree, Incapable of Consent/Physically Helpless; Rape, 1st Degree, Incapable of Consent/Physically Helpless; Sexual Abuse, 3rd Degree.
Randall Wayne Lee — Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree, Motor Vehicle; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree, Police Officer (3 counts); Resisting Arrest; Disregarding Stop Sign; Failure to/or Improper Signal; Reckless Driving; Driving DUI Suspended License, 1st Offense; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Substance, 1st Offense, 189A.010 (5A).
Patrick O. Maskin — Assault, 4th Degree, Domestic, Minor Injury; Strangulation, 1st Degree.
Mark Matthews — Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 2nd Offense, Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Drug Unspecified; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Trafficking in Controlled Substance Within 1,000 Feet of School; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Charles A. Mayes — Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, ≥ 2 grams, Methamphetamine; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense, Methamphetamine; Trafficking in Controlled Substance Within 1,000 Feet of School; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Cheryl K. Porter — Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, ≤ 2 grams, Methamphetamine; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine (2 counts); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess (2 counts); Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, ≥ 2 grams, Methamphetamine; Trafficking in Controlled Substance Within 1,000 Feet of School.
Tess J. Porter — Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, ≤ 2 grams, Methamphetamine; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Trafficking in Controlled Substance Within 1,000 Feet of School.
Darrell Worthington — Theft by Deception, Over $1,000 but under $10,000.
Patrick J. Wynn — Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or Greater Offense, ≤ 2 grams, Methamphetamine (2 counts); Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense, Methamphetamine (3 counts); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess (3 counts); Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or Greater Offense, ≥ 2 grams, Methamphetamine; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr extends his gratitude to each, and every grand juror involved in this meeting of the Logan County Grand Jury.
Note:
Names and charges are supplied by the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney to the news media after the Grand Jury returns the indictments in open court to the Circuit Judge. The same indictments are of public record at the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. The specific identity of the person indicted is included in the original or amended indictment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.