Both the Cougars and Panthers beat opposing district teams on Friday. The wins clinched the top spot in each district. Logan County is now (4-0) in the 1st District of class 4A. Russellville is (2-0) in the 1st District of class 1A.
The Cougars hosted Calloway County on Friday. They controlled the game from the start and won 47-0.
Davin Yates threw for 212 yards and four touchdowns. Yates also ran for a touchdown. Wyatt Blake caught four passes for 84 yards. Two of those were touchdowns. Zane Batten had 81 yards and a score. Jack Delaney also hauled in a touchdown catch.
The Cougars rushed for 205 yards with three scores. JunVontre Dillard, Ryan Rayno, and Davin Yates each scored on the ground. Dillard had 93 yards total.
Logan County will host South Warren this Friday.
Russellville beat Crittenden County 27-0 on Friday. The Panthers did all of their damage on the ground in the win. Chevis Elliott ran for 109 yards and a touchdown. Jovari Gamble had two touchdowns and 89 yards.
Jackson Hampton caught two interceptions for 25 yards. Rooster Woodard snagged two interceptions as well and ran one back for a touchdown.
Russellville will host Monroe County this week.
