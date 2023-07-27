RUSNWS-07-27-23 HONEY FEST

The third annual Black Lick Creek Apiary & Market’s Honey Fest is this weekend, and there is sure to be something for everyone if you’re looking for Kentucky made products ranging from sweet goodies to a hearty main course entrée, or something for yourself or your home.

Katherine Woodward, the festival’s founding organizer, said, “Honey Fest started in 2021 after the construction of Black Lick Creek Market as a way to sell my honey after harvest and essentially be the grand opening of the building.” The market/store front was designed to sell local honey but also local Kentucky Proud Products, so honey isn’t the only thing available.

