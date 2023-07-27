The third annual Black Lick Creek Apiary & Market’s Honey Fest is this weekend, and there is sure to be something for everyone if you’re looking for Kentucky made products ranging from sweet goodies to a hearty main course entrée, or something for yourself or your home.
Katherine Woodward, the festival’s founding organizer, said, “Honey Fest started in 2021 after the construction of Black Lick Creek Market as a way to sell my honey after harvest and essentially be the grand opening of the building.” The market/store front was designed to sell local honey but also local Kentucky Proud Products, so honey isn’t the only thing available.
The first year, Woodward said, “I had 25 vendors and expected maybe 300 people to show, but over 1000 people came. We have grown so much from 2021, and it amazes me with how much the community loves it.” The event has almost doubled in vendors present since the first year.
“This year we have around 40 vendors who are all so unique and excited for this event,” shared Woodward, who added, “People more and more are wanting to buy products local or here in the state of Kentucky.”
Woodward continued, “I sell local beef by Campbell Choice Cuts. We also have jams, popcorns, soup mixes, and much more.”
The entrepreneur also encourages other beekeepers to bring their extra honey to sell at the festival. “At Honey Fest, Black Lick Creek Apiary Honey will be available in addition to other beekeepers, including Tiffany Combs’ Burley Barn Honey, Jonathan Hughes’ Two Kids & a Hive, and Sam Scales’ Scales Honey & Harvest.”
At Honey Fest you will find household items such as woodworking, metal work, and soy candles. “Everyone’s favorite candle is Auburn Autumn,” Woodward said.
If you’re looking to get a start on your Christmas shopping list, you will also find handmade earrings, clothing, and art. Fresh flowers, including locally grown Lavender, permanent jewelry, baked goods, and so much more is available if you need a personal pick-me-up or a gift to brighten someone’s day.
Because a festival isn’t a festival without food and music to enjoy while you browse, Woodward said, “We have some delicious food from Cassady’s Real Smoke BBQ, Los 3 Hermanos, Pucker Up Lemonade, and Stoneybrooke Farm. We will have live music from Jordan Riehm of Kentucky Shine & Friends.
“We have a parking fee of $5 a car load. Everyone will enter though the Honey House door and that leads into the vendor area. Other than that, there is no fee to get into the festival. We want you to spend your money with the vendors since they have put in so much hard work. This is a family friendly festival, so bring the entire family,” shared Woodward.
Honey Fest is Saturday, July 29th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Black Lick Creek Market, at 1039 Quarry Road, Auburn, Ky, about one mile off 68/80.
