Blaine, Bryan K.-05/19/2022-Tbut Or Disp All Others $1,000 < $10,000
Bowers, Chasity J.-05/25/2022-Failure To Appear
Corby, Mark W.-05/20/2022-Failure To Appear-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines-Tbut Or Disp Shoplifting U/$500
Cuthbertson, Dusty A.-05/24/2022-Sodomy, 1st Degree-Incest — Forcible Compulsion/incapable Of Consent Or U/18 Yoa
Elliott, Keenan Siran-05/19/2022-Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
Funk, Everette Lynn-05/24/2022 -Prescription Cont Sub Not Proper Contain 1st Off-Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree — Barbiturate
Gorham, Leonta A.-05/21/2022-Serving Bench Warrant For Court
Granda, Matthew H.-05/19/2022-No Operators-Moped License
Hogendorn, Colton Andrew-05/24/2022 -Hold For Other
Holman, Morgan R.-05/20/2022-Theft Of Identity Of Another W/o Consent-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (< 2 Gms Methamphetamine)-Speeding 26 Mph Or > Speed Limit-Improper Passing-Failure To Or Improper Signal-Disregarding Stop Sign-Disregarding Traffic Cont Dev-Traffic Light-Reckless Driving-Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)-Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot)-One Headlight-Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (Motor Vehicle)-No Operators-Moped License-No Registration Plates-Wanton Endangerment-2nd Degree-Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Ins/sec, 1st Off-Hitchhiking-Disregard Traffic Regulation By Pedestrian-Failure To Appear-Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/influ Alc/drugs/etc. .08 (Agg Circum) 1st Off-Shock Probation In Felony Convictions-Giving Officer False Identifying Information-Theft By Deception-Include Cold Checks U/$500-Theft Of Identity Of Another W/o Consent-Forgery, 2nd Degree-Criminal Poss Of Forged Instr 2nd Degree (Identify)-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified)-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Of Marijuana-Promoting Contraband — 1st Degree
Hudson, Zackarey D.-05/23/2022-Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
Kinard, Sabrina C.-05/19/2022-Failure To Appear
Kinser, James L.-05/21/2022-Failure To Appear
Lane, Matthew E.-05/20/2022-Tbut Or Disp All Others $1,000 < $10,000
Ma, Thida N.-05/22/2022-Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree-Tbut Or Disp All Others $500 < $1,000-Tbut Or Disp Shoplifting-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Marshall, Christopher Cole-05/24/2022-Careless Driving-Failure To Appear-Driving DUI Suspended License — 1st Off (Agg Circum)
Mitchell, Amon E.-05/21/2022-Failure To Appear
Montgomery, Timothy P.-05/20/2022 -Failure To Appear-Probation Violation (For Misdemeanor Offense)-Prescription Cont Sub Not Proper Contain 1st Off-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree — Drug Unspecified-Poss Of Marijuana-Promoting Contraband — 1st Degree
Parker, Amy E.-05/25/2022-Failure To Appear
Patton, Christopher Lee-05/25/2022-Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)-Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
Preston, Brian D.-05/22/2022-Public Intoxication-Control Sub(Excludes Alcohol)-Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)-Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree-Poss Of Marijuana
Puebla, Alejandro-05/24/2022 -Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Ins/sec, 1st Off-Failure To Appear-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc (189A.010(1B) — 1st
Rice, William M.-05/24/2022-Failure To Appear-Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree, Victim U/12 Years Of Age
Rippie, Justin S.-05/21/2022-Tbut Or Disp Shoplifting-Tbut Or Disp Shoplifting $1,000 < $10,000
Smith, Jeffrey A.-05/23/2022-Failure To Appear
Smith, Jerry W.-05/22/2022 -Tbut Or Disp Shoplifting
Smith, Tressa Ann-05/22/2022-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Terry, Tequilla Tae-05/24/2022-Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
Williams, Anthony L.-05/25/2022-Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree-Resisting Arrest
Winter, John L.-05/21/2022-Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot)-Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Trans-Failure To Appear
