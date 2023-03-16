The Logan Economic Alliance for Development, Inc. (LEAD) is pleased to announce the hiring of Brooke Brown Waldrup as its new President/CEO.
Waldrup will begin her new position effective April 03, 2023. She is a graduate from Western Kentucky University and brings with her several years of experience in state government. She served Logan County as its Property Valuation Administrator (PVA).
“For many years I have wanted to serve the people of this county. The idea of interviewing for this LEAD position presented itself almost immediately after the November election and I was instantly drawn toward the idea that maybe this was how I was meant to continue serving,” said Waldrup.
LEAD is charged with leading economic development initiatives prospering over residents in Logan County, and its four cities of Adairville, Auburn, Lewisburg, and Russellville.
LEAD administers its public partner organization, the Logan Industrial Development Authority (IDA). The Logan IDA is a joint agency of Logan’s five local governments charged with the acquisition, financing, development, maintenance, and disposition of real estate intended for business development. This unified approach empowers Logan’s five local governments to partner beyond jurisdictional boundaries to pool their financial assets and properties for central management by an appointed, seven-member board for the benefit of community-wide economic growth.
Waldrup is committed to serving the community she calls home and has a sincere desire to aid in the progress and success of Logan County and its citizens. She said she understands the importance of nurturing our existing businesses and fostering organic growth while also marketing and promoting Logan County for new investments.
Although Waldrup’s background is not in economics, she said, “I am fortunate enough to be serving with a very experienced board and an outstanding executive assistant. They will not only support me with their expertise and knowledge but also help to get me the training and mentors I need to catch me up in the areas of knowledge in which I am lacking.”
Waldrup added, “Serving as PVA, I quickly learned how industry and taxing coexist and became familiar with the incentives that drive interest to a specific area. This knowledge, combined with my connections at the state level will be definite assets to the economic development here in Logan County.”
“I plan to be the constant push. I know that Logan County has great potential and we are in a position to make some great changes as long as we have someone constantly pushing for us to be seen and heard,” said Waldrup of what she brings to the table for LEAD. She continued, “Logan County has outstanding resources, infrastructure and an educated workforce that deserves to be recognized! I want to help create positivity within the citizens here and let that help be the draw for bigger and better things to come!”
“We are excited to have someone so passionate about our community leading economic development efforts for Logan County. Please join us in welcoming Brooke Brown Waldrup as LEAD’s new President/CEO,” said Board chairman, Jimmy Kent Wilson.
