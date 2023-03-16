RUSNWS-03-16-23 Waldrup President

Brooke Brown Waldrup

 photo submitted

The Logan Economic Alliance for Development, Inc. (LEAD) is pleased to announce the hiring of Brooke Brown Waldrup as its new President/CEO.

Waldrup will begin her new position effective April 03, 2023. She is a graduate from Western Kentucky University and brings with her several years of experience in state government. She served Logan County as its Property Valuation Administrator (PVA).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.