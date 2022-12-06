Solid Waste Coordinator Nathan Cockrill informs citizens of Logan County about free dump days during the Christmas break.
“Logan County’s free dump days in December, at 55 Pleasant View Drive in Auburn, will be as normal on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.,” said Cockrill. “The 2nd free Saturday that would fall on Christmas Eve, however, will change understandably because Scott Waste Services wants to give that day off to employees. So, there will not be a free day on the 24th.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.