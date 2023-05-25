Logan County’s oldest existing industry announced to its employees Tuesday, it will be closing its doors by September 2023.
“Emerson announced plans to close its manufacturing facility in Russellville and consolidate these operations into other existing Emerson facilities in North America,” said a released statement by the company.
The decision, according to Emerson, “is part of a longstanding strategy and is based on a careful review of operations to streamline operations, maintain competitiveness, and provide the best possible service to customers.”
Emerson provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. The Russellville plant, located at 150 Emerson Bypass, manufactures a hermetic motor that is used in various applications in commercial, industrial, and residential HVAC and refrigeration applications. Emerson employs more than 250 full-time employees and 50+ temporary employees locally.
Emerson broke ground in Russellville in October 1960, opening the plant in 1961. The groundbreaking ceremony was a highlight of the Logan County Tobacco Festival at the time, attracting local government officials and an excited public looking for job opportunities. At the ceremony were Lieutenant Governor Wilson Watkins Wyatt; Emerson Vice President, Henry C. Miller; Agriculture Commissioner, Emerson “Dock” Beauchamp of Russellville, and Russellville Mayor, Taylor J. Fuqua. Lieutenant Governor Wyatt had this to say about the event “This great new plant can become a landmark of progress in Kentucky. This is a day symbolic not only of the progress of Logan but of the progress of the economy of Kentucky, which is fast becoming one of the most important industrial states.”
“This is going to be a hardship on many families,” said Russellville Mayor Mark Stratton. “Emerson has been a part of our community and provided for thousands of families for over 60 years. The biggest thing about closing the plant is the effect it will have on the existing families who will now be displaced. I am sure it will be devastating for the people who work there.”
Founded in 1890 by incorporation under Missouri Charter, the Emerson Electric manufacturing company of St. Louis witnessed a conservative and gradual growth with production confined to electric fans and electric motors. It was during the period of World War II, however, that the company gained national prominence for its war production efforts. Entering the field of war production in 1941 under the leadership of W. Stewart Symington, then president of the company, Emerson Electric became the largest producer of airplane gun tourettes for the armed services and one of the largest producers of war material in the nation.
In May 1960, Emerson picked its site in Russellville along Hopkinsville Road to build the $2,000,000 plant. Architects and engineers selected about 20.47 acres from former sheriff Douglas Johnson. The Johnson property was once the Logan County farm and was acquired for approximately $900 an acre.
There have been several expansions at the Russellville plant over the past six decades as well as several failed attempts to bring in the Union.
In June 1969, Emerson began a major expansion by building a 40,000-square-foot addition. With the addition, the plant increased its employment by approximately 20%.
Logan County Judge-Executive Phil Baker said he was saddened to hear the news of Emerson Electric leaving our community. “In the 50-plus years Emerson has been a part of Logan County, they have given so many of our citizens careers and a better way of life. At this time I do not have the details on how many families will be affected by this closure, but I wish the best for all those employees,” said the judge.
The statement released by Emerson noted its employees were in no way negatively associated with the decision to close, saying, “This difficult decision is in no way a reflection on the quality of the employees who have served our customers and the company well over the years. The company will provide severance package and transition support to all affected employees.”
