RUSNWS-05-25-23 EMERSON LEAVING

Russelville Emerson Electric.

 Photo by Chris Cooper

Logan County’s oldest existing industry announced to its employees Tuesday, it will be closing its doors by September 2023.

“Emerson announced plans to close its manufacturing facility in Russellville and consolidate these operations into other existing Emerson facilities in North America,” said a released statement by the company.

