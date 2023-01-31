Farm Rescue, a nonprofit organization that provides free planting, haying, harvesting, commodity hauling, and livestock feeding assistance to farm and ranch families who have experienced a major illness, injury or natural disaster, has honored two men with its annual Good Samaritan Award. This year’s honorees are Kenneth Chyle of Auburn and Mark Baumgarten of North Dakota.
The Good Samaritan Award was created in 2016 to honor individuals who support Farm Rescue with the compassionate heart of the Good Samaritan. That support may include an overwhelming contribution to further the mission of the organization, serving as an ambassador for the nonprofit, or going above an beyond as an Angel in Blue volunteer to help farm families in crisis. Beginning in 2019, Farm Rescue began recognizing honorees with this annual award.
Chyle and Baumgarten’s combined service to Farm Rescue spans more than 2 decades. Through their dedication, hard work and leadership, these volunteers have helped grow the organization’s impact in rural communities, as well as its base of supporters. They have touched the lives of many farm families throughout Farm Rescue’s 17-year history and inspired many other volunteers to follow in their footsteps.
“I was truly shocked when Bill Gross called to tell me I was a recipient of this award,” said Chyle. “I feel like there are other people out there more deserving, but I’m very honored. The windows for planting and harvesting are so small in much of the Midwest, with fewer neighbors than years past. Without Farm Rescue stepping in to fill that void, I think there would be a lot less family farms in operation. It’s a life saver for farmers and ranchers,” he added.
Kenneth Chyle was born and raised on a family farm near Auburn, where he still resides today. He says his childhood years mainly revolved around farming and church. After his father’s passing in 1957, 9-year-old Kenneth joined his older brother, Robert, in continuing the family operation.
In addition to milking cows twice a day for many years, the brothers raised Black Angus cattle, tobacco, wheat, corn and soybeans, as well as operating a used machinery business.
He married his high school sweetheart, Betty, in 1968. Sadly, four years later, she was involved in a vehicle crash that claimed her life. Kenneth remarried to Gwynne in 1984 and they spent nearly a decade together before her passing in 1993, following a long battle with cancer. Kenneth is the proud father of three daughters who all live within 30 miles of his home.
Outside of farming, he has also driven truck, worked for a local equipment dealer and is currently helping one of his daughters build a new home. Kenneth is also a military veteran.
About 15 years ago, an article about Farm Rescue caught his eye. After conducting online research, he decided to sign up as a volunteer. In his first year serving with Farm Rescue, Kenneth originally planned for a 2-week trip to assist during planting season. After doing such an impressive job, he was asked to stay for a full month as a team leader.
Kenneth has returned each year since, often making multiple trips to Farm Rescue’s service states throughout the growing season to assist families in crisis with planting, harvest and hay hauling support.
In 2016, Kenneth married Darlene, who was well-aware of his dedication to Farm Rescue and has been very supportive of his volunteerism with the organization. He has impacted the lives of dozens of farm families and continues to be one of the nonprofit’s most devoted and knowledgeable volunteers. Kenneth is now entering his 13th year of service with Farm Rescue.
“Kenneth Chyle and Mark Baumgarten exemplify the good samaritans that make our mission a success,” said Bill Gross, Founder and President, Farm Rescue. “May God bless them for their selfless acts of helping others in a time of crisis,” Gross added.
Farm Rescue was founded in 2005 and has helped nearly 1,000 families since its inception. The organization’s mission is to help farmers and ranchers who have experienced a major illness, injury, or natural disaster by providing the necessary equipment and volunteer labor to perform time-sensitive services. Applications for assistance are currently being accepted and can be obtained at www.farmrescue.org or by calling (701)-252-2017.
