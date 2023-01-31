RUSNWS-01-31-23 Chyle Good Samaritan

Farm Rescue 2022 Good Samaritan Award presented to Kenneth Chyle

 Photo submitted

Farm Rescue, a nonprofit organization that provides free planting, haying, harvesting, commodity hauling, and livestock feeding assistance to farm and ranch families who have experienced a major illness, injury or natural disaster, has honored two men with its annual Good Samaritan Award. This year’s honorees are Kenneth Chyle of Auburn and Mark Baumgarten of North Dakota.

The Good Samaritan Award was created in 2016 to honor individuals who support Farm Rescue with the compassionate heart of the Good Samaritan. That support may include an overwhelming contribution to further the mission of the organization, serving as an ambassador for the nonprofit, or going above an beyond as an Angel in Blue volunteer to help farm families in crisis. Beginning in 2019, Farm Rescue began recognizing honorees with this annual award.

