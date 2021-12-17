United Way of Southern Kentucky Launches Tornado Crisis and Recovery Fund

The United Way of Southern Kentucky Tornado Crisis and Recovery Fund has been established to benefit those impacted by the storms that touched down throughout western Kentucky on December 11 and 12. Hundreds of homes, apartments, business, and organizations have been completely devastated, lives have been lost, and many in our community are suffering. The impacts of the storm will be long lasting as many communities throughout our region struggle to rebuild. United Way of Southern Kentucky stands with those in need and has pledged and initial $50,000 to support those needing it the most. 100% of the funds collected will assist organizations serving on the front line and entities assisting those who have been affected.
Additionally, United Way of Southern Kentucky will continue to partner with local nonprofits and government agencies to facilitate volunteers and by answering 2-1-1 calls from those wishing to donate or assist in any way.
If you or someone you know has been affected by the storm, please text 898-211 or call 2-1-1 or 1-844-966-0906.
United Way of Southern Kentucky (UWSK) is a local, independent, non-profit organization that works to identify and address the issues that matter most, change conditions and improve lives. The mission of United Way of Southern Kentucky is to be the leader in bringing together the resources to build a stronger, more caring community. United Way is focused on the building blocks for good quality of life — Education, Income, Health and Safety Net. Therefore, the vision of United Way is a Southern Kentucky where all residents are educated, healthy, and financially stable. Incorporated as a charitable non-profit entity in 1956, UWSK has long served a major role in the community by bringing people together to create opportunities that make a measurable difference in the quality of life for people where they live and work.
