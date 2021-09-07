The Kentucky Association of School Administrators (KASA) selected 26 leaders for its first cohort of the KY Executive Leadership Academy (KELA).
Emerging from the vision of KASA Executive Director, Dr. Rhonda Caldwell, KELA is a 17-month comprehensive executive readiness series led by former and current Kentucky school leaders and renowned national leadership, literacy, and ethics experts. The program is designed to allow participants to experience and explore the opportunities and challenges experienced by Kentucky superintendents.
Program Coordinator Owens Saylor said those completing the program “will have gone through the most reality-based, experience-rich readiness program available to Kentucky school leaders seeking to ascend to the superintendent’s role.” The program begins on August 27 and concludes with a formal ceremony featuring the awarding of KASA’s Certificate of Leadership Readiness in December 2022. The program is overseen by an 11 member advisory team of current superintendents and assistant superintendents from across the commonwealth.
Participants for the 2021-22 Kentucky Executive Leadership Academy for Aspiring Superintendents include:
• Amy Allen, Ed.D., High School Principal, Glasgow Ind.
• Aaron Harrell, Assistant Superintendent, Webster Co.
• Amy Harris, Assistant Superintendent, Williamstown Ind.
• Billy Edwards, High School Principal, Mayfield Ind.
• Brandi Hon, Coordinator Head Start, Lincoln Co.
• Brandy Holley, Middle School Principal, Montgomery Co.
• Brian Dishman, Assistant Superintendent, Wayne Co.
• Bryne Jacobs, High School Principal, Fayette Co.
• Chad Mason, Director Transportation and Facilities, Owsley Co.
• Chad Muhlenkamp, Ed.D., Alternative School Principal, Glasgow Ind.
• Evan Jackson, High School Principal, Union Co.
• Greg Bowles, Assistant Superintendent, Webster Co.
• Gregory Ross, Ed.D., Elementary Principal, Fayette Co.
• James McMillin, Ed.D., Chief of Schools, Fayette Co.
• Jaziel Guerra, Alternative School Principal, Mercer Co.
• Joshua Matthews, Ed.D., Elementary Principal, Logan Co.
• Matt Perkins, Assistant Superintendent, Muhlenberg Co.
• Michael Gooch, Middle School Principal, Webster Co.
• Nicholas Boling, Director Student Services, Hancock Co.
• Rebecca Howell, Elementary Principal, Ashland Ind.
• Ryan Asher, Chief Academic Officer, Woodford Co.
• Sarah Woodford, Elementary Principal, Fayette Co.
• Sharla Six, Assistant Superintendent, Franklin Co.
• Sheri Satterly, Assistant Superintendent, Danville Ind.
• Stephanie Emmons, High School Principal, Fleming Co.
• Wendy Young, Child Nutrition Coordinator, Fayette Co.
KASA is the largest school administrator group in Kentucky, representing more than 3,200 education leaders from across the commonwealth. Formed in 1969, KASA connects education leaders to policymakers, legislators, and other interest groups, and provides numerous benefits and services to Kentucky’s school administrators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.